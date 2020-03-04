WhatsApp Dark Mode is Finally Here for Everyone: Here's How You Can Get it

After months of unconfirmed sightings, leaks, rumours and beta updates, WhatsApp has confirmed the rollout of its ubiquitous dark mode for all its users. In recent times, dark mode became the most demanded feature among WhatsApp users, creating much noise as WhatsApp steadily went about its beta testing process, which finally culminated in a global rollout of the feature in the app's stable build on both iOS and Android. The same has been confirmed by WhatsApp's official blog post, although it isn't quite clear if WhatsApp's desktop and web applications will get the same treatment as well, any time soon.

How to get on your phone



Firstly, with the massive volume of WhatsApp's users, it is only natural that the rollout is being phased. As a result, do not worry if you cannot instantly find the update on your app. For users with devices running Android 10 or iOS 13, the WhatsApp dark mode is tied to your system settings. So, all you'd need to do is to go to your phone's system settings and enable the dark mode from within the display/theme customisation option.

As mentioned before, the rollout for WhatsApp dark mode on its stable build has been announced only a while ago, so it is possible that you may not have received it already. If you are among them, the only thing you can do is wait for the update to be rolled out for your phone. Users on the latest versions of iOS and Android do not have a manual toggle that can be flicked to switch on dark mode on WhatsApp.

If you are using devices running Android 9 or iOS 12, you can enable WhatsApp dark mode through an option that should now be present in your WhatsApp app settings.

All users are recommended to check their app stores for the latest app version, and update the app accordingly. Users in the beta cycle of WhatsApp on both Android and iOS should have already had the dark mode option present in their apps.

Earlier yesterday, WhatsApp teased the imminent arrival of its dark mode by turning all its display icons on the internet into its dark theme counterpart. If you still have not received the update, and want a glimpse of how your WhatsApp interface would look thanks to the new update, click here.