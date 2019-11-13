WhatsApp Dark Mode is Ready And Awaits Final Release Date; Have Patience Please

Yes, we know it is getting a bit difficult now, but a bit more patience is what you need. The much-awaited Dark Mode for WhatsApp is almost ready and pretty much ready for release. Except that it is awaiting a final release date. The Facebook-owned instant messaging app is perhaps one of the very few remaining popular apps for Android and iOS platforms that is yet to grace the darker side of things, ever since Android 10 and iOS 13 made Dark Mode mainstream on Android phones and the Apple iPhone.

The good folks over at WABetaInfo have suggested in a new tweet that the WhatsApp Dark Mode for both Android and iOS is now ready. “For both platforms (iOS and Android) there is not a release date available. I understand that you are no longer patient, because you see that other apps got the Dark Theme quickly.. but really it seems that we're closer to get the Dark Theme in WhatsApp,” says WABetaInfo in a tweet.

It has only been a few hours since the dark wallpaper was spotted in an Android beta version of WhatsApp, expected to be a part of the entire Dark Mode theme package. The WhatsApp beta 2.19.327 for Android introduced the darker wallpaper, soon after a previous beta showed off a new teal wallpaper.

It is perhaps an understatement that the Dark Mode for WhatsApp, the most popular instant messaging app in the world, is highly anticipated. And it is also a surprise that it has taken this long, considering the fact that its siblings Facebook Messenger and Instagram, both have had the Dark Mode option for a while now. We still do not know if this beta version is the final preparation before the wider release of the Dark Mode option to all users, or we will have more beta tests in the coming weeks. All we can do is hope.

WhatsApp surely has a lot on its plate at the moment, because there is the small matter of the battery drain bug on Android phones, particularly certain OnePlus phones as well as Xiaomi and Google Pixel phones, which needs to be patched as well.

