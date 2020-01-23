WhatsApp Dark Mode is Now Rolling Out: Here is How to Make it Work For You

After Messenger and Instagram, Facebook has been gearing up to introduce dark mode on WhatsApp. At present, this will work only for Android users, that is if you download the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android. If you are considering making the brave leap into the world of WhatsApp beta versions for Android to experience the Dark Mode before the rest of us, here is a ready reckoner for you to enable the darker theme. What you need is the WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.20.13 because at this time, the Dark Mode option is only available on this version.

To get to the Dark Mode settings, you need to go to WhatsApp Settings -> Chats and here, you will see the Display settings that include Theme and Wallpaper. Select Theme to choose between Light, Dark and Battery Saver. At the same time, if your Android phone runs the latest Android Q, the WhatsApp Dark Mode feature will be enabled if you have the Dark Mode enabled systemwide on the phone—this is the System Default setting. If you choose the Battery Saver option, Android phones running Android 9 and lower versions of the operating system, will automatically switch between the light and dark themes, as per the Battery Saver settings for Android on your phone. It appears that when the Dark Mode is enabled, the chat windows adopt a dark background with the chat bubbles having a dark green colour.

For the rest of us, we still do not know when Facebook intends to roll out the WhatsApp Dark Mode for all Android users, and indeed for WhatsApp for iPhone. But clearly, the testing process is progressing well, though there may still be bugs that need ironing out before it becomes a part of the wider release.

(Image: WABetaInfo)

