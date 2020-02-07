Take the pledge to vote

WhatsApp Dark Mode: Latest Beta Update Introduces New Solid Colour Options

WhatsApp beta version 2.20.31 has been released that offers new dark solid colours that users can put as chat wallpaper to change the dark mode experience.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 7, 2020, 5:00 PM IST
WhatsApp finally started rolling out the highly anticipated dark mode on its beta version which is available through the Google Play Beta programme. The latest rollout indicates that users may soon get to see the stable version of dark mode sometime soon. According to reports, WhatsApp has released a new version (2.20.31) of its beta app that offers new dark solid colours that users can put as a chat wallpaper to change the dark mode experience. A total of six new dark colours options have been introduced for WhatsApp in the latest update.

The new colours available are black, dark brown, dark navy, dark olive, dark purple and dark velvet. To find the new colour options, users will need to open WhatsApp and head to Settings, click on Wallpaper under Chats option and tap on Solid Colour. Notably, when users select a dark solid color and change the theme, WhatsApp will automatically change that dark solid color to a light one.

WhatsApp beta version 2.20.31 is being rolled out in a phased manner and will soon be available on the Google Play Store for users who are enrolled in the beta program. The dark black theme should help in saving some battery on your devices, although the latest dark solid colours may not do the same. In the last beta version of WhatsApp, the company had removed the Set By Battery Saver option on devices running on Android 9 and below.

 

