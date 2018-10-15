WhatsApp 'Delete For All' Feature Gets Major Update: Everything You Need to Know

LIMITS UPDATED!



WhatsApp has updated the "Recipient limit".

What does it mean? If you delete a message for everyone, but the recipient won't receive the revoke request within 13h, 8m, 16s (maybe because the phone was off), the message will **not** be revoked.

This is a protection against modded users that revoked messages sent weeks, months and years ago.



WhatsApp introduced "Delete For All' feature last year in which the users were allowed to delete a sent message within 420 seconds or 7 minutes. WhatsApp later advanced this time limit to 1 hour, 8 minutes and 16 seconds. But now, WhatsApp's "delete for message for everyone" is getting a major refresh and this time it isn't on the sender side but also for the recipient. According to WABetaInfo, a fan site that tests new WhatsApp features, says that the messaging platform is soon going to roll-out a new feature on the existing 'delete message for everyone' wherein if the recipient does not receive the delete request for the message in 13 hours, 8 minutes, and 16 seconds then the message will not be deleted.Notably, the new Recipient limit feature is being added to stop users from deleting older delivered messages which they could do by tweaking mobile system settings.WABetaInfo adds that the change is intended to be a protection against modded users that revoke messages sent weeks, months and years ago.To recall, WhatsApp is reportedly planning to allow advertisements to be displayed in the "Status" section of the app, the media reported on Tuesday. WhatsApp's "Status" feature allows users to share text, photos, videos and animated GIFs that disappear after 24 hours. Rumours about Facebook fuelling ads on Whatsapp started popping up at the end of last month, stating that ads are coming to WhatsApp for iOS, and now same happens for Android, Android Headlines reported.