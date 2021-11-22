WhatsApp Desktop App Is Getting These Useful Features Soon

WhatsApp’s desktop app is getting an update. The Meta-owned instant messaging platform will bring privacy settings to its desktop app in a future build. The WhatsApp desktop app does not have privacy settings as of now but according to a recent report from WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, the company is bringing privacy settings on the desktop app now. The feature was spotted in beta version 2.2146.5 of WhatsApp. According to the screenshots shared by the website, users will get controls to privacy settings for their Last Seen status, Profile Photo, and About sections of the app.

Currently, users of WhatsApp’s desktop app have to turn over to their smartphones in order to change privacy settings. With the upcoming update, WhatsApp will give you the options of controlling the privacy settings pertaining to Last Seen status, Profile picture, and About sections of WhatsApp. Apart from this, users will also be able to toggle Read Receipts on or off straight from the WhatsApp desktop app after the update is rolled out. Users will also be able to manage blocked contacts, and access group settings with the upcoming update.

The screenshots shared by WABetaInfo also show that WhatsApp will remind users that calls and messages sent or received via the desktop app are also end-to-end encrypted and users can use up to four devices at once using the company’s recently-launched multi-device feature.

WhatsApp is also reported to be working on bringing a message reaction feature where users will be able to react to messages with an emoji. This is similar to the feature on Twitter and Instagram where you can “react" to a message with a relevant emoji.

