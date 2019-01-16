English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
WhatsApp Dictation Allows You to Send Messages Via Voice: Here is How to Use
WhatsApp has introduced mic features on its platform, which allows users to decrypt the message. This means that users now have no need to write or type the message.
WhatsApp messages no longer need to be typed
If you are feeling too lazy and want to send a message to someone on WhatsApp then you are in luck. The company has a voice feature on its platform, which allows users to dictate the message, this means that users now have no need to write or type the message. Just say out your message loud and send the message will be delivered to your contact. The name of this new feature is the WhatsApp Dictation feature. This feature has been made available for Android and iOS.
However, the dictation feature already exists in Smart Voice Assistant like Google Assistant and Siri. Now this feature has been built in WhatsApp and through this, users can send messages by diktat through the new mic icon given on the keyboard. Follow the steps below to use this feature.
Here is how to use:
-Firstly open your WhatsApp.
-After that go to the chat window of the message you want to send.
-Tap the Type box to send the message. On the keyboard, you will see a mic icon. Tap on it.
-Whatever message you want to send here speak, it will be automatically typed.
-Let us know that Android users will get this mic button upwards in the keyboard. At the same time, iOS users downwards
-After the message is typed, you can click the Send button. The message will reach near your contact.
