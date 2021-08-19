WhatsApp Disappearing Messages Will Soon Have Option Of Keeping Texts For 90 Days

WhatsApp launched its disappearing messages feature back in November last year. The feature allowed messages to get deleted automatically after a certain period of time. WhatsApp currently keeps disappearing messages for seven days before they are erased automatically. Now, the company is said to be giving more options to users in terms of the limit of how long messages can stay on their chat. According to a recent find from WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp may give users an option to keep disappearing messages for 90 days. This, apart from the 24-hour limit that the company was earlier reported to be testing for the disappearing messages feature.

According to a report in WABetaInfo, WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.21.17.16 has references for the option to make messages disappear after 90 days. A screenshot has also been shared in the report that shows the 30-day option alongside the existing seven-day limit. The screenshot shared by WABetaInfo also shows a 24 hours option, something that is reportedly being tested for the past few months. The screenshot hints that the 90 day and 24-hour limit could come to WhatsApp together. The feature is currently under development and is not available for beta testers yet. However, it is said to roll out in a future build.

Recently, WhatsApp rolled out the ability to transfer chats from an Android phone to an iPhone, and vice-versa. WhatsApp said that users will be able to move the entire WhatsApp chat history, including voice notes, photos and conversations, over in one swoop. This will be the first time WhatsApp officially makes such a feature available. Till now, WhatsApp on Android phones used the Google Drive storage for making chat backups while WhatsApp for iPhone used the iCloud storage for chat backups.

