WhatsApp Down In India, Users Report Disruptions; Meta Says Working To Restore Services
1-MIN READ

WhatsApp Down In India, Users Report Disruptions; Meta Says Working To Restore Services

By: Tech Desk

Edited By: Debashis Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: October 25, 2022, 13:37 IST

New Delhi, India

The festival of Diwali happens to be the time when WhatsApp’s servers catering to Indian users are put to the real test as “Happy Diwali” messages, images and videos are sent in bulk.

The festival of Diwali happens to be the time when WhatsApp’s servers catering to Indian users are put to the real test as “Happy Diwali” messages, images and videos are sent in bulk.

WhatsApp is not working for the majority of users in India as users are not able to send messages or receive them either.

WhatsApp is not working for the majority of users in India as users are not able to send messages or receive them either. None of the services of the Meta-owned chatting platform seems to be working and users are taking to Twitter to report the same while there's are plenty of funny memes already on Twitter within minutes of the WhatsApp outage. WhatsApp stopped working around 12 PM on October 25, 2022, just the day after Diwali.

WhatsApp has acknowledged the outage and an official spokesperson of Meta told ANI, “We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we’re working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible.

The festival of Diwali happens to be the time when WhatsApp’s servers catering to Indian users are put to the real test as “Happy Diwali” messages, images and videos are sent in bulk. Soon after WhatsApp stopped working in India, people took to Twitter to trend the hashtag- #WhatsAppDown.

Tech Desk

Tech Desk: Get the latest and trending stories from the world of technology at News18's Tech Desk consisting of reporters, writers, editors and opinio...Read More

first published:October 25, 2022, 13:19 IST
last updated:October 25, 2022, 13:37 IST