WhatsApp Down: Messages Resume on App as Twitter Gets Flooded With Memes

WhatsApp was down for numerous users across the world, but has since been restored for users in India. News18 can independently confirm that WhatsApp was down in India as of 1:55AM IST, in what appears to be a server-end issue. No text messages could be either sent or received on WhatsApp, although both texts and calling services appear to have resumed now. As always, WhatsApp’s outage has directly resulted in ‘#whatsapp’ trending on Twitter, turning the microblogging platform into a meme fest that pretty much is a norm now.

A quick check on DownDetector confirms that WhatsApp is receiving widespread reports of outage at the moment. The major epicentre of the outage is reported to be Western Europe in DownDetector’s live outage map, although that may be attributable to the time zones. USA also appears to be facing isolated outages at the moment, while WhatsApp’s outage in India can also be confirmed by us.

WhatsApp’s outages have become a repeated seasonal issue every now and then, turning Twitter into a meme fest every time the outage occurs. While most memes correspond to references of doubts on why WhatsApp notifications randomly went mute, the resumption of services will likely be met by equally vigorous memes on Twitter. The reactions further go on to highlight the popularity of the app across the world, with the service presently having over 2 billion active users on the platform.