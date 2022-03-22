WhatsApp Emoji Reactions Now Available On Android Beta

WhatsApp is bringing more features to its beta version for Android users, and the latest is the emoji reactions option that has been teased for the past few weeks. Android beta users can try out adding ‘heart’, ‘laughter’ and ‘crying’ reactions to their chats. The news has been shared by WABetainfo, which has become a regular source of credible WhatsApp-related details.

The new feature is rolling out to Android beta version 2.22.8.3 via an update this week, and we hope to see regular users get it in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp has added six reactions in total, similar to what you get on Facebook already.

The emoji reaction feature came to iOS and the WhatsApp PC beta versions a few weeks back, and now Android users can finally test it before the public release of WhatsApp gets it. The blog post says WhatsApp has limited the feature roll out to a select set of beta testers, and will probably offer it to more of them in the coming days, based on the response it gets from the existing set of users.

WhatsApp has a slew of features lined up for iOS, Android and the web version this year. Speaking of the web version, the popular messaging app is now letting people use the PC version without having it mirrored through the smartphone app.

This option is available for Android users, who should be getting the new updated version of the app to experience the new tool with the Linked Devices feature. WhatsApp says that you can only use one phone through this method, but PC and other devices work seamlessly without needing the phone to be active on the internet.

The rollout is gradual so it is possible a new WhatsApp update might take a few days before reaching over a billion users on the Android version of the app across the globe.

