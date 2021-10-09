WhatsApp End-To-End Encrypted Chat Backup Starts Rolling Out For Beta Testers

WhatsApp’s end-to-end encrypted chat backups is a much-awaited feature, especially for the privacy-minded users. Now, it seems that WhatsApp is starting to roll out the feature for some beta testers. The feature was announced by Facebook earlier this year, and will give users an option to choose between a 64-bit encryption key and a cloud-based key with a password. The data will be stored in either Google Drive or iCloud, but everything will be encrypted before uploading.

According to a report in WABetaInfo, the feature is available in version 2.21.21.5 of WhatsApp, but is not available for every user yet. It will continue to roll out over several subsequent app updates, according to the report. Now, the feature, while providing users the option to back up their chats in an encrypted manner, will not work if users forget their password. WhatsApp will not be able to help you get access back if your password is lost, be it the 64-bit key or the personal passcode.

The Facebook-owned instant messaging app is also pushing multiple device support for users. WhatsApp recently explained how things will work behind the scenes for multi-device support to work, particularly with regards to security. WhatsApp says that all devices will get the same level of end-to-end encryption and security as the primary phone with WhatsApp set up.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.