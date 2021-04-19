WhatsApp-Facebook Messenger Integration In The Works: WhatsApp Chat Found in Messenger Code

Social media giant Facebook has long been planning to make an all-in-one texting platform that will integrate Facebook Messenger, Instagram DMs, and WhatsApp. Last year, the company took its first step by integrating Facebook Messenger with Instagram DMs. Now, there is an update on the WhatsApp integration as well. Italian code-digger Alessandro Paluzzi has found (via WABetaInfo) a WhatsApp chat hidden inside the Facebook Messenger code. While its not possible to integrate both the services, Paluzzi forced a thread to be recognised as a WhatsApp conversation to show how it will look when the feature is available in the future. The tipster implies that the connection between WhatsApp and Messenger is going to be optional - as is already with Instagram and Messenger.

WABetaInfo, in its report, said that several features that have already been implemented on Facebook Messenger are likely to comoe to WhatsApp as well. WABetaInfo says that the feature is still being tested for iOS, hence it may take a while before appearing on users’ WhatsApp account. Last week, WhatsApp introduced Disappearing Messages to all users in group chats and improved media preview.

Facebook had merged its Messenger and Instagram DMs last year in August. It is not known as to when the final WhatsApp integration will occur, but given that hints are already showing up in the app’s code, it can be assumed that Facebook may wrap up the Messenger-Instagram DM-WhatsApp integration later this year.

