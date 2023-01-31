CHANGE LANGUAGE
WhatsApp Faces Privacy Setting Issue Globally On iOS: All Details Here
WhatsApp Faces Privacy Setting Issue Globally On iOS: All Details Here

IANS

Last Updated: January 31, 2023, 13:12 IST

New Delhi, India

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is facing a server-side issue, making it impossible to update the privacy setting “who can see when I’m online," globally on iOS.

This outage is not because of a broken update, reports WABetaInfo.

It is still unclear how many users are affected by this issue and what is causing the current issue.

The company has not yet released any official statement or provided any information on the reasons behind the issue.

The report also mentioned that if someone’s online presence on the platform is hidden, then the current configuration is safe and nobody can see when they are online.

In October last year, the messaging platform had suffered a global outage including in India that lasted for over two hours.

According to outage monitor website DownDetector, over 85 per cent of people had reported problems while messaging, 11 per cent while using the app, and 3 per cent while using the website.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
