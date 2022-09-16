WhatsApp Feature That Will Let You Hide Online Status From Specific People Is Now In Beta: All Details

WhatsApp is starting to roll out a new feature that allows users to hide their online status from people they choose. According to reports, the ability to hide your online status is rolling out to beta testers on the Android beta version 2.22.20.9 of the Meta-owned instant messaging app. As per the name, the feature allows users to pick who can see their online status and who can’t.

The Meta-owned instant messaging app allows users to hide their ‘Last Seen’ from their contacts. With the new feature, users will also be able to hide their Online status, and will be able to choose specific people they want to hide both the online status and Last Seen from. The rollout of the feature was first reported by WABetaInfo, and these changes will be available to all users in the coming months.

According to the report, WhatsApp has changed the ‘Last Seen’ privacy setting to ‘Last Seen and Online’ privacy setting. Currenty, the Last Seen option shows the ability to show the status to ‘Nobody’, ‘Contacts,’ and ‘Everyone.’ With the update, there will be an added option – ‘Everyone except..’ – which will allow you to hide your status from specific people.

Now, the feature is currently in beta, so it is unlikely that you have it currently unless you’re a beta tester, in which case, update your app to use the feature. Users can change who can see their online status and who can’t, by simply going into Settings > Account > Privacy > Last Seen and Online.

WhatsApp, the Meta-owned instant messaging app is also working on several other features, including the ability to be able to message yourself. Now, we are not sure what this feature actually serves, but a new report suggests that people will see their name on the WhatsApp chat list when you link to a PC, iOS and an Android device.

