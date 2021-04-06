If this happens, when this happens, it will be massive. WhatsApp seems to be on the verge of prepping a new feature that allows users to move chat history between Android phones and the Apple iPhone. This will be great for those who need to switch devices between the two smartphone platforms or are moving from an Android phone to a new iPhone or vice-vera. At this time, it is not possible to switch chats between Android and iPhone. This feature may also be helpful once the multi-device support for WhatsApp rolls out, something that has also been in the works for a while and will allow you to link multiple phones with the same WhatsApp account and use WhatsApp Web even if there is no data connectivity on the phone.

The good folks over at WABetaInfo, as always, have brought us this piece of good news. They say that WhatsApp is currently testing the transfer chat history feature and may soon make this available with a future update for WhatsApp for Android and WhatsApp for iPhone. This is being tested as part of a new test release of the WhatsApp app. Yet, there are no further details available at this time, such as the specifics about compatibility, which cloud storage service will be used for the chat history backup and restore and whether certain chats will not be migrated this way, if at all. At this time, WhatsApp uses the Apple iCloud storage on iPhone and Google Drive on Android to backup chats. This feature would make a lot of sense if the expected multi-device support for WhatsApp is to roll out sometime in the coming weeks. In a way, that could be a gamechanger for the most popular instant messaging app in the world. For instance, if you are an Android user, you will be able to also tag your WhatsApp account on another Android phone that you may be using. Or an Android tablet, or an Apple iPad, for instance. You’ll also be able to use WhatsApp Web or Desktop even if your phone with the WhatsApp account linked, is switched off or has no data connectivity at the time.