WhatsApp Finally Brings Device Link Support For Mobile And Tablet: How It Works

WhatsApp is slowly taking its linked devices feature to more devices, which includes other mobile phones and tablets as well. That’s right, soon you will be able to use two mobile phones for the same WhatsApp account, and the messaging app has already begun its beta testing process for this feature.

These changes are being offered on the Android version of WhatsApp and if you have access to its beta versions, then we suggest you install the unreleased WhatsApp version 2.22.24.18 which gives you the linked devices support for both these devices, as shared by WABetaInfo in its report.

Tablets have long been on the agenda for WhatsApp, which still doesn’t have a native app on the iPad. But bringing support for a secondary phone to run the same account is definitely a surprise, but surely would be welcome by anyone using two phones.

With this development, WhatsApp will finally support Linked Devices for up to four Android phones via Companion Mode. Beta users can click on the three-dot menu at the top-right of the WhatsApp screen and click on Link a Device to connect another phone to the same account.

In addition to this, WhatsApp now allows users to link their accounts to a tablet. For this to happen, you need to go to the linked devices section and scan the QR code on the slate to get access to the WhatsApp account on the device.

So, when can users expect these two features to roll out for everyone? Since these are still in beta, WhatsApp will be testing them rigorously with a select group of users, and make sure that all the bugs are fixed before it is made available to WhatsApp users across the globe. The report only mentions these features for Android devices, but we are hopeful that WhatsApp will be offering these for iOS and iPadOS users in the near future as well.

