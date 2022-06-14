WhatsApp Finally Lets You Transfer Chats From Android To iPhone: How It Works

WhatsApp is finally giving Android smartphone users the ability to transfer chats to iOS or iPhone devices. The update was shared on Tuesday by Mark Zuckerberg, CEO, Meta via this Facebook post.

He says the new feature will allow you to securely switch between Android and iOS to transfer your WhatsApp chat history, photos, videos and even voice messages. Having said that, WhatsApp does not transfer your call history through this method. All this takes place with end-to-end encryption in place, he adds.

WhatsApp introduced chat transfer from iOS to Android last year, and now you can make the switch from Android to iOS as well. The new transfer method requires you to have the Android phone running version 5 or later, and the iPhone to run iOS 15.5 version. According to Wabetainfo, iOS 16 is not yet compatible with the feature since it is still available in the beta version for users. You also need WhatsApp iOS version 2.22.10.70 or above on your new device. Similarly, for Android users the WhatsApp version needs to be 2.22.7.74 or above.

How To Transfer WhatsApp Chat From Android and iPhone

Follow these steps to migrate from Android to iPhone with all your WhatsApp data intact.

– Connect both the phones to power for charging while the chat transfer goes on. You need to keep both the devices connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

– Reset the iPhone within the Settings to use the Move to iOS app

– Open the Move to iOS app on the Android phone and follow the instructions given

– Enter the code you can see on the iPhone app on the Android version as well. Make sure to select WhatsApp in the transfer data screen.

– Click on the Start button on the Android phone and wait till all the data is migrated to the iPhone. Your WhatsApp account will be signed out on the Android device.

– Click on Next to head back to the Move to iOS app, and now you can transfer data from Android to iOS device. Wait till the full process is complete

– Start your iPhone and install the latest version of Whatsapp Messenger on the device. Log in to the app with the same phone number used on the Android phone. Tap on start and wait for the data transfer to happen.

– Now you will see all the WhatsApp data from the Android phone onto your new iPhone app

Many people have delayed their switch from Android to iOS, purely because they could not transfer their chats from one platform to another. Zuckerberg and Co. highlighted the use of this feature and its availability last year, and finally Android users are getting it as well.

