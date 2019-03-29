English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
WhatsApp Fingerprint Authentication Appears in Latest Beta Version Along With Dark Mode
WABetaInfo has shared screenshots showing how the Authentication feature can be enabled in Settings, and what the interface will look like.
WhatsApp Fingerprint Authentication Appears in Latest Beta Version Along With Dark Mode
Loading...
WhatsApp is working on a fingerprint recognition feature that will enable Android users to lock and unlock their messaging app using their fingerprint. WhatsApp users on iOS have already got used to this feature which was introduced for them early this year. Now, beta update tracker WABetaInfo has shared screenshots showing how the authentication feature can be enabled in Settings, and what the interface will look like.
Users can enable it by heading into Settings >Account >Privacy > Use Fingerprint to Unlock after registering your fingerprint. WhatsApp also gives users an option for a timeout after 1 minute, 10 minutes or 30 minutes. Like the default Android system, too many failed attempts will lock you out the app for a few minutes. The feature would offer an extra layer of protection for WhatsApp users who worry about easy access to their messages. There’s likely a PIN backup option for this if the fingerprint reader fails.
Additionally, WhatsApp will be receiving Dark Mode very soon. WABetaInfo has managed to dig in and has found the Dark Mode in the 2.19.82 beta update and shared some screenshots as well. The mode makes its way to the notifications settings, data and storage settings, chats settings, and account settings. Notably, the tipster suggests that the new Dark Mode will not be as useful on OLED displays as it isn’t completely black, rather very dark grey in colour.
Users can enable it by heading into Settings >Account >Privacy > Use Fingerprint to Unlock after registering your fingerprint. WhatsApp also gives users an option for a timeout after 1 minute, 10 minutes or 30 minutes. Like the default Android system, too many failed attempts will lock you out the app for a few minutes. The feature would offer an extra layer of protection for WhatsApp users who worry about easy access to their messages. There’s likely a PIN backup option for this if the fingerprint reader fails.
Additionally, WhatsApp will be receiving Dark Mode very soon. WABetaInfo has managed to dig in and has found the Dark Mode in the 2.19.82 beta update and shared some screenshots as well. The mode makes its way to the notifications settings, data and storage settings, chats settings, and account settings. Notably, the tipster suggests that the new Dark Mode will not be as useful on OLED displays as it isn’t completely black, rather very dark grey in colour.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
-
Sunday 24 March , 2019
Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
-
Monday 25 March , 2019
Review: Huami Amazfit Verge
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
Friday 22 March , 2019 Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
Sunday 24 March , 2019 Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Monday 25 March , 2019 Review: Huami Amazfit Verge
Friday 08 March , 2019 Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kevin Pietersen Stops By to Play Gully Cricket, Desi Fans Remind Him of 'Important' Rules
- 40-Year Old Cyclist Pedals From Chandigarh to Mumbai to Spread Environment Awareness
- PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 Update Beta: New Weapons, Updated Zombie Mode, Friendly Spectate And More
- 'Slow Mo Guys' on YouTube Just Filmed Speed of Light and it's Straight out of a Sci-Fi Movie
- Most Actors have Crocodile Skin, Says Soha Ali Khan
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results