WhatsApp Fingerprint Lock, Sticker Integration, Private Replies and More Coming in Future Updates
A bunch of new features are expected to arrive on WhatsApp in upcoming updates. Here’s a quick lowdown on all of them.
Apple May Delete WhatsApp Stickers From App Store: Everything You Need to Know
WhatsApp started off as a lean fuss-free instant messaging app. With 1.5 billion users in 180 countries, it is the most-popular messaging service in the world with 1 billion daily active WhatsApp users. The Facebook-owned company has gradually added a vast number of features over the years and while it offers a good set of features, there is scope for more.
Thanks to early beta builds and leaks, we have a clue on what all features are coming to the popular messaging app. So, here are some of the expected features that should launch on WhatsApp soon.
Dark Mode
A bunch of apps today offer dark-mode which is primarily a theme with dark colours and dim lighting. Not only does this help in using the app at night, but it also helps to conserve battery life of your device. We are expecting this feature to hit WhatsApp soon.
Fingerprint Unlock
Everyone is concerned with privacy and security in today’s digital age. According to a source, WhatsApp might be working on bringing an extra layer of security by adding fingerprint authorization for the app. This essentially means that users will need to authenticate their identity every time they open the app.
Sticker Integration
WhatsApp added the option of sending stickers last year. This year we are expecting an expansion of this feature where users will finally be able to use third-party apps to share stickers. Until now, you could only make use of the inbuilt stickers, which honestly are only a handful. According to WABetainfo, GBoard will be the first keyboard app that will use the Stickers Integration feature.
Private Replies
A long-awaited feature, private replies was recently introduced for Android users. This feature is expected to finally reach iOS devices. With this feature, users can privately reply to a person in a group chat.
Audio Picker
A new update should introduce a revamped audio picker for WhatsApp. This will allow users to play the audio file before sending it to their contacts. Apart from that, all audio and music files stored on your phone will also be listed in the app for you to send and at a time you will be able to send 30 audio files in one go.
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results