WhatsApp Fixes Bugs After Users Face Status Update and Login Issues in India

If you’ve been facing erratic behaviour on WhatsApp since yesterday, you are not alone. According to reports, millions of users of the messaging service across India have been facing issues with their privacy settings where users were unable to update the ‘Last Seen’ feature. The app would report an error saying that the change cannot be done. In certain cases, users were left with the last seen feature automatically switched to Nobody, preventing anyone to see if a user is online.

According to Downdetector, reports of users facing these issues came in from India, US, UK, Europe and other parts of Asia. WABetaInfo, known for reporting anything and everything around WhatsApp, also confirmed the issue. The website further said that there is another issue with the app regarding the login. Users were unable to register new accounts and were also unable to log in with their existing WhatsApp account. It was advised that users do not make the effort of uninstalling and then reinstalling WhatsApp as they could completely lose the ability to use their account until a fix is found.

🚨 DO NOT UNINSTALL WHATSAPP: you won't be able to log in!

We're looking for a fix from @WhatsApp — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) June 19, 2020

Following the issues, a lot of users reportedly started spreading fake news suggesting that WhatsApp is experimenting with some new features where users would be allowed to hide the last seen and online status. Users were also saying that soon WhatsApp will disable the blue tick feature that denotes if a message has been delivered and read. Notably, there is no such development happening and all the information is false.

As per the last update by WABetaInfo, the registration and login issues have been fixed. The bugs with status update and last seen features also seem to be fixed at the time of writing this article. We have personally checked our WhatsApp accounts and can confirm that the above-mentioned issues are nowhere to be seen.