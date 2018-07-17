WhatsApp For Android Gets Mute Button With Beta Update

WhatsApp is working on a new 'Mute' and 'Mark as Read' button for all users having the latest WhatsApp beta version on their Android devices. The button emerges on the message notification once you receive more than 51 messages from one contact. The new Mute shortcut was seen in an update that was submitted through the Google play Beta Program, bringing the version up to 2.18.216 version.As the reports suggest, the mute feature will allow the users to mute chats by simply long pressing and selecting the mute option. This means that user will no longer have to open the application, and can directly access the feature from the control panel.Though the Mute button is now live for everyone using the latest WhatsApp beta version on their Android devices, the Mark as Read button that was spotted alongside the Mute button last week hasn't been released even for beta testers. WhatsApp is also bringing a sticker preview too. WABetaInfo has posted some screenshots of the upcoming WhatsApp Stickers pack and it looks like there will be at least two sticker packs that will come preloaded with the app update. It is currently unclear when WhatsApp Stickers would roll out to beta users, if not to the users of the stable build.