English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

WhatsApp For Android Gets Mute Button With Beta Update

The button emerges on the message notification once you receive more than 51 messages from one contact.

News18.com

Updated:July 17, 2018, 5:13 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
WhatsApp For Android Gets Mute Button With Beta Update
WhatsApp For Android Gets ‘Mute’ Button With Beta Update (Image for representation)
WhatsApp is working on a new 'Mute' and 'Mark as Read' button for all users having the latest WhatsApp beta version on their Android devices. The button emerges on the message notification once you receive more than 51 messages from one contact. The new Mute shortcut was seen in an update that was submitted through the Google play Beta Program, bringing the version up to 2.18.216 version.

As the reports suggest, the mute feature will allow the users to mute chats by simply long pressing and selecting the mute option. This means that user will no longer have to open the application, and can directly access the feature from the control panel.

Also Read: This US Woman Dropped her iPhone From a 1000 Feet Mid-Air And Then Found it in a Perfect Condition

Though the Mute button is now live for everyone using the latest WhatsApp beta version on their Android devices, the Mark as Read button that was spotted alongside the Mute button last week hasn't been released even for beta testers. WhatsApp is also bringing a sticker preview too. WABetaInfo has posted some screenshots of the upcoming WhatsApp Stickers pack and it looks like there will be at least two sticker packs that will come preloaded with the app update. It is currently unclear when WhatsApp Stickers would roll out to beta users, if not to the users of the stable build.

Also Watch: OPPO Find X First Impressions Review | Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera


Also Watch

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs

'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs

Recommended For You

Photogallery