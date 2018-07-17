English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
WhatsApp For Android Gets Mute Button With Beta Update
The button emerges on the message notification once you receive more than 51 messages from one contact.
WhatsApp For Android Gets ‘Mute’ Button With Beta Update (Image for representation)
WhatsApp is working on a new 'Mute' and 'Mark as Read' button for all users having the latest WhatsApp beta version on their Android devices. The button emerges on the message notification once you receive more than 51 messages from one contact. The new Mute shortcut was seen in an update that was submitted through the Google play Beta Program, bringing the version up to 2.18.216 version.
As the reports suggest, the mute feature will allow the users to mute chats by simply long pressing and selecting the mute option. This means that user will no longer have to open the application, and can directly access the feature from the control panel.
Also Read: This US Woman Dropped her iPhone From a 1000 Feet Mid-Air And Then Found it in a Perfect Condition
Though the Mute button is now live for everyone using the latest WhatsApp beta version on their Android devices, the Mark as Read button that was spotted alongside the Mute button last week hasn't been released even for beta testers. WhatsApp is also bringing a sticker preview too. WABetaInfo has posted some screenshots of the upcoming WhatsApp Stickers pack and it looks like there will be at least two sticker packs that will come preloaded with the app update. It is currently unclear when WhatsApp Stickers would roll out to beta users, if not to the users of the stable build.
Also Watch: OPPO Find X First Impressions Review | Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Also Watch
As the reports suggest, the mute feature will allow the users to mute chats by simply long pressing and selecting the mute option. This means that user will no longer have to open the application, and can directly access the feature from the control panel.
Also Read: This US Woman Dropped her iPhone From a 1000 Feet Mid-Air And Then Found it in a Perfect Condition
Though the Mute button is now live for everyone using the latest WhatsApp beta version on their Android devices, the Mark as Read button that was spotted alongside the Mute button last week hasn't been released even for beta testers. WhatsApp is also bringing a sticker preview too. WABetaInfo has posted some screenshots of the upcoming WhatsApp Stickers pack and it looks like there will be at least two sticker packs that will come preloaded with the app update. It is currently unclear when WhatsApp Stickers would roll out to beta users, if not to the users of the stable build.
Also Watch: OPPO Find X First Impressions Review | Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
-
Thursday 12 July , 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
MS Dhoni Turns 37
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
Thursday 12 July , 2018 Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
Friday 06 July , 2018 MS Dhoni Turns 37
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Kawasaki Z900 RS Black Colour Variant Launched in India at Rs 15.3 Lakh
- Jeff Bezos is The Richest Man in Recent History With a Net Worth of $150 Billion
- Rolls-Royce Unveils Hybrid Flying Taxi in Collaboration with Aston Martin, Joins Uber, Google
- Shah Rukh Khan's Reply to Why He Got Married to Gauri So Early is Winning the Internet
- POLL | Who Do You Think Should Come in India Test Side in Place of Saha?