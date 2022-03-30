WhatsApp Is Bringing 37 New Emojis To Android With Upcoming Update

Apple’s most recent iPhone update with iOS 15.4 brought new emojis for iPhone users that included a melting face, a pregnant man, and more. The update added 37 new emojis that were most recently approved by the Unicode Consortium. Now, popular instant messaging app WhatsApp is getting these new emojis in a recent update. The new emojis come as part of Unicode 14, that was introduced with Android 12L and iOS 15.4. WhatsApp users are now getting 37 new emojis that will allow users to better express themselves with their contacts.

The new emojis were found in version 2.22.8.8 of WhatsApp for Android beta by WABetaInfo. A lot of the new emojis also come with the option of selecting a skin-tone. Some emojis like the salute or the dotted-line face are expected to be used more regularly than other options. Further, WhatsApp adding these emojis will give them much more reach than an Android or iOS release. Apart from this, people on older versions of Android will also be able to see the new emojis on WhatsApp since emojis on WhatsApp for Android are version-agnostic, meaning they can be used by someone running on older version of Android.

It is important to note here that the new emojis are still in beta for Android users of the popular messaging app. It is not known as to when users will be able to use the new emojis, but the WABetaInfo report says that it will be rolled out in a future build.

Earlier this month, Apple rolled out iOS 15.4 that brought 37 new emojis that include melting face, heart hands and disco ball. There’s a pregnant person emoji, along with one showing a pregnant man. You’ll also find emojis for biting lip, beans, a troll, and a jar. These new emojis were approved by the Unicode Consortium last September.

