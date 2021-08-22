WhatsApp for Apple iPad Said to Be In the Works With Multi-Device Support

WhatsApp multi-device support has been in the works for quite some time, and it appears that we’re another step closer to its official launch. According to notable WhatsApp updates tracker WABetaInfo, Facebook is readying to bring WhatsApp for iPadOS as well as bring multi-device support for iPad models. The publication further that Android tablets are also planned to support multi-device features. In the initial stage, the Facebook-owned messager is preparing to launch multi-device support for up to four devices and one smartphone. The multi-device support would essentially let users run WhatsApp on desktop or iPad without internet connectivity of their smartphone.

It essentially means that multi-device support 2.0 would cover both Android and Apple-made tablets. Facebook is yet to provide official details. Meanwhile, the company recently rolled out WhatsApp for iOS beta 2.21.170.12 through the TestFlight beta programme (currently closed). The update reportedly brings a redesigned contact interface on WhatsApp for iPhone. The company is said to be working to release the same design language for the Android client as well.

The same publication recently highlighted that disappearing messages would increase the time limit for auto-deletion. WhatsApp may give users an option to enable disappearing messages for 90 days with a future update. WhatsApp is also said to be a 24-hour limit disappearing messages feature. Currently, the feature automatically deletes messages and media files after seven days. WhatsApp started rolling out ‘View Once’ earlier this month to let users send videos and photos that can be viewed only once. The View Once feature appears to be inspired by Snapchat that has been offering this option for years. Notably, View Once is also available on Instagram DM (direct message), another popular social media service owned by Facebook.

