WhatsApp For Desktop Gets Public Beta For MacOS, Windows: What's New & How To Sign Up

Facebook-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp is launching a public beta for desktop users. Windows and macOS users can now enroll in the public beta to try out all the new features coming to the WhatsApp desktop app. According to a report in WABetaInfo, the public beta has been launched for WhatsApp to improve the support for multi-device as well as have more people test the upcoming features, in order to provide feedback to the team. Users who enroll in the beta program become official beta testers for WhatsApp and will receive all beta updates automatically. Currently, public beta testers have access to WhatsApp version 2.2133.1. Apart from this, WhatsApp is also working on an iPad app.

According to the report, the current WhatsApp beta offers a new experience while recording voice notes. Users can pause a voice note and listen to the audio before sending it. This feature is currently under development on WhatsApp for iOS, the report says. Users can also send bug reports if they are signed up for the beta programme. To report a bug, users can go to WhatsApp Desktop Settings > Contact Us, and send a screenshot so the team can work on the bug. WhatsApp is also said to be working on bringing multi-device compatibility which will allow users to stay connected to WhatsApp without requiring their smartphones.

A WhatsApp spokesperson was quoted in a TechRadar report as saying that the multi-device functionality will allow users to use the messaging app without the need to have their phone connected. Users can sign up for the beta program by just downloading the beta version of WhatsApp for their desktop via a link provided in the WABetaInfo report. It says that after signing up for the beta version, users don’t need to download updated versions as all beta updates will be downloaded automatically.

