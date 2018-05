WhatsApp For iOS Now Fully GDPR Compliant; Brings Picture-in-Picture Mode

WhatsApp has rolled out a new update for its iPhone users which includes GDPR compliance as well as a Picture-in-Picture mode. As per the latest WhatsApp update, the Facebook-owned chat platform will comply with General Data Protection Regulation and will confirm that all its users are 16 years or older in age at the time of sign up, starting from May 25 in Europe.While WhatsApp had been hinting at the Picture-in-Picture mode on the platform for quite a while, the latest app update for iOS comes as the first confirmation of the feature. The picture-in-picture will allow the users to play and watch videos from within the WhatsApp. Users will be able to continue watching the videos even as they open or respond to other chats. As of now, the picture-in-picture mode on WhatsApp will only support Facebook and Instagram.In addition to these updates, WhatsApp iOS update also introduces admin-related features like the ability for an admin to remove admin rights from other group admins. For this, users will have to choose "Dismiss As Admin" in the "Group Info" settings. Alongside, admins will also be able to select participants from the group who can change the group's icon, subject and description.WhatsApp recently unveiled a new domain through which, WhatsApp users are allowed to open their chats directly on the Internet browser. The new domain by WhatsApp is essentially an extension to the chat platform's web version. Through this new domain, WhatsApp users will be able to directly open a chat with a particular number without even reaching their WhatsApp web interface or opening WhatsApp on their smartphone.