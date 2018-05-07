English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
WhatsApp For iOS Now Fully GDPR Compliant; Brings Picture-in-Picture Mode
WhatsApp for iOS will now comply with GDPR regulations in Europe.
WhatsApp for iOS will now come with GDPR compliance. (Image: Reuters)
WhatsApp has rolled out a new update for its iPhone users which includes GDPR compliance as well as a Picture-in-Picture mode. As per the latest WhatsApp update, the Facebook-owned chat platform will comply with General Data Protection Regulation and will confirm that all its users are 16 years or older in age at the time of sign up, starting from May 25 in Europe.
While WhatsApp had been hinting at the Picture-in-Picture mode on the platform for quite a while, the latest app update for iOS comes as the first confirmation of the feature. The picture-in-picture will allow the users to play and watch videos from within the WhatsApp. Users will be able to continue watching the videos even as they open or respond to other chats. As of now, the picture-in-picture mode on WhatsApp will only support Facebook and Instagram.
Also read: Watch Out: These WhatsApp Messages Are Crashing The App And Your Smartphone Too
In addition to these updates, WhatsApp iOS update also introduces admin-related features like the ability for an admin to remove admin rights from other group admins. For this, users will have to choose "Dismiss As Admin" in the "Group Info" settings. Alongside, admins will also be able to select participants from the group who can change the group's icon, subject and description.
WhatsApp recently unveiled a new domain through which, WhatsApp users are allowed to open their chats directly on the Internet browser. The new domain by WhatsApp is essentially an extension to the chat platform's web version. Through this new domain, WhatsApp users will be able to directly open a chat with a particular number without even reaching their WhatsApp web interface or opening WhatsApp on their smartphone.
Watch: Smartron t.book Flex First Impressions Review: A Nifty Work-Play Companion
Also Watch
While WhatsApp had been hinting at the Picture-in-Picture mode on the platform for quite a while, the latest app update for iOS comes as the first confirmation of the feature. The picture-in-picture will allow the users to play and watch videos from within the WhatsApp. Users will be able to continue watching the videos even as they open or respond to other chats. As of now, the picture-in-picture mode on WhatsApp will only support Facebook and Instagram.
Also read: Watch Out: These WhatsApp Messages Are Crashing The App And Your Smartphone Too
In addition to these updates, WhatsApp iOS update also introduces admin-related features like the ability for an admin to remove admin rights from other group admins. For this, users will have to choose "Dismiss As Admin" in the "Group Info" settings. Alongside, admins will also be able to select participants from the group who can change the group's icon, subject and description.
WhatsApp recently unveiled a new domain through which, WhatsApp users are allowed to open their chats directly on the Internet browser. The new domain by WhatsApp is essentially an extension to the chat platform's web version. Through this new domain, WhatsApp users will be able to directly open a chat with a particular number without even reaching their WhatsApp web interface or opening WhatsApp on their smartphone.
Watch: Smartron t.book Flex First Impressions Review: A Nifty Work-Play Companion
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Now Book Tatkal Tickets With New E-Wallet Service on The IRCTC Rail Connect App
- Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Wedding: Is Kareena Kapoor Planning to Skip Her 'Veere' Di Wedding?
- IPL 2018: Evin Lewis — The True Successor to Chris Gayle's Legacy
- Andres Iniesta is the Unobtrusive Jewel That Outshone the Rest in Barcelona’s Crown
- New WhatsApp Domain Lets Users Chat Without Opening The App: Here is How it Works