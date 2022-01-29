WhatsApp For iPad Coming Soon? WhatsApp Head Says He'd 'Love To' Make An iPad App

Meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp may finally be getting an app for iPad soon, WhatsApp head Will Cathart has hinted. In an interview with The Verge, Cathart said that his team would love to make a native app for Apple’s popular iPad. This comes after years-long demand for a separate iPad app for one of the most popular messaging platform in the world. In his interview, Cathart did not commit towards an app and in no way hinted that the company is indeed working on a native app for iPad, he only hinted that him and his team are open to the idea.

During the interview, Cathart acknowledged that there is a longstanding demand for an iPad app. “People have wanted an iPad app for a long time," he said. While talking about a new app, Cathart did touch upon the new multi-device feature on WhatsApp, he said that the company has done a lot of work on the technology for supporting multiple devices. “Our web and our desktop apps now have that. If I have multi-device on, I can turn my phone off or lose my network connection and still get messages on my desktop," he told The Verge. He said that this sets the base for using WhatsApp on your iPad, “so the underlying technology is there," Cathart further said.

While Cathart does make sense in terms of being able to use WhatsApp on your tablet separately, WhatsApp’s mulit-device feature has not been able to sync chats due to the encryption techniques WhatsApp has in place. This makes accessing all chats on all device an issue.

WhatsApp’s multi-device support that allows users to use the app on up to four different devices involves mapping device identifiers to an account key on WhatsApp’s servers in a way that is still encrypted. With the syncing technology being there, there is a good chance that WhatsApp may use that as basis to make a separate app for Apple’s iPad.

