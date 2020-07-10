WhatsApp for iPhones Get Contact Shortcuts, New Dark Mode Bubble in Beta Update

WhatsApp has released a new beta update version 2.20.80.22 for its iOS app, which has brought a number of new features that may soon make their way to the stable build on WhatsApp for iPhones. Reported by WABetaInfo, the new features include contact shortcuts for frequently contacted WhatsApp accounts on the iOS share sheet, improvements to WhatsApp’s Voice Over feature for archived chats, and a slight update to the chat bubble colour in WhatsApp’s dark mode. As with every beta update, the new features are still in testing mode, which means only a limited number of WhatsApp beta users would likely receive the update, and it is still not certain if all of the new features would make it to the stable builds.

Starting with contact shortcuts, the new WhatsApp for iOS beta brings integration of WhatsApp chat shortcuts to the iOS share screen, which can help users to directly share content quickly with frequently contacted people on WhatsApp. The feature has been in testing in the past as well, and its latest appearance in the new beta app means it might just make it to the stable build soon. The contact shortcuts will appear as bubbles on the iOS share screen, alongside other apps and services that may be part of the share screen.

WhatsApp’s latest iOS beta also reportedly includes ‘improvements’ to the Voice Over feature on the app, which will particularly apply for chats that were archived and subsequently unarchived. The third update can have a bigger impact for people, since it appears to update the colour of the chat bubbles in WhatsApp’s dark mode. While the chat bubbles still remain green, WhatsApp appears to be applying a darker, more muted shade of green to the chat bubbles, to suit the aesthetics of the dark mode interface better.

With the new updates, WhatsApp for iPhones appear to be set to receive a number of incremental updates to make its overall usage more ergonomic and appealing. WhatsApp recently introduced a number of new features, which include animated stickers as the major feature. With the other new features in sight, it remains to be seen what the next beta updates for the app bring to the table. WhatsApp often releases frequent beta updates leading up to the release of a new feature, which often serves as an indication of a feature being ready for release.