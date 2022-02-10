WhatsApp For Windows Is Getting This Design Feature

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging app from Meta may be getting an update that will bring dark mode to the Windows app for WhatsApp. The WhatsApp beta app for Windows 11 and Windows 10 is getting an update that adds dark mode support to the app. The latest update only brings this new feature and there is nothing else that’s new for the WhatsApp beta app for Windows. The dark theme will allow WhatsApp users on Windows to change the theme of their app separately, even if their system theme is not set at “dark."

Dark mode support will change the experience of users who use WhatsApp for Windwos app on their Windows 10 or Windows 11 PCs. The app will follow users’ system theme by default, but users can set it to be permanently light or dark depending on their preference. A report in XDA Developers says that the implementation is proper, with all the Settings, chat windows, and load screens - all taking up the new theme. The report, however, says that there are some white borders on the sides of the feedback button in the corner.

Meta (erstwhile Facebook) has been making some improvements to the WhatsApp app for Windows since it first showed up on the Microsoft Store. Recently, the UI was tweaked to come more in-line with Windows 11. Other parts of the UI have gotten the same treatment, with the search box, message list, and message bubbles all having rounded corners.

The beta version of WhatsApp for Windows is not available on the Microsoft Store. However, the beta version does support WhatsApp’s multi-device support feature that is still in testing. The multi-device support allows WhatsApp users to use the messaging app on up to four devices at once.

The beta version of the popular messaging app recently also got the global voice note player, which made its debut on iOS a few weeks back. And WhatsApp Web users can start experiencing the new tool, if you have the new beta update installed on your system.

