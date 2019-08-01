WhatsApp Frequently Forwarded Tag will Identify Potentially Spam Content
The new 'Frequently Forwarded' feature has been introduced in WhatsApp beta, and will soon be available on all stable builds.
The new 'Frequently Forwarded' feature has been introduced in WhatsApp beta, and will soon be available on all stable builds.
In a bid to take on the continuing issue of misinformation, spam and forwarded message-led acts of violence, WhatsApp is rolling out a new tool that will mark specific messages if they have been forwarded too many times. Called 'Frequently Forwarded', the new tag will label messages that have been forwarded more than five times to unique users, and be identified with a double arrow icon that singles out such messages.
Users forwarding such messages will also be alerted with a prompt that says, 'This message will be marked as forwarded many times'. Given the potential issues arising out of forwarded messages, WhatsApp likely hopes that including such an alert on messages will help users become more aware of the information that such forwarded texts carry, and act accordingly.
Over the past one week, forwarded messages regarding a non-existent child abduction gang in certain districts of Madhya Pradesh led to mob thrashings purely based on a communal misinformation and propaganda campaign. Such an incident had also occurred last year, leading to as many as 30 individual cases of mob lynching. Given the potential threats of such cases, it is important for messaging platforms to treat such issues with caution.
WhatsApp, on its part, has been undertaking multiple measures to identify senders of spam messages, or those who particularly use WhatsApp as a forwarding medium, rather than a personal messaging service. It now remains to be seen how the latest tool helps WhatsApp in dealing with the repeated issue of propaganda on its platform, which it has faced multiple times of late.
Also Watch
-
Review: Triumph Speed Twin
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Review: The Best Affordable Flagship On The Market
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review: Planning To Buy an Apple iPad or Microsoft Surface? Take a look at this
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Vivo Z1 Pro Review: Bringing The Fight To Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
Is OnePlus 7 Better Than The OnePlus 7 Pro?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Janhvi Posts Childhood Pic with BFF, Mira Rajput Likes Her ‘Mundan Look’
- Drogon Destroyed the Iron Throne Not in Protest But By Mistake
- Bottled ‘Message’ From US Teen Found 21 Years Later in Scotland
- Bernardo Silva, Alisson Becker's Exclusion from FIFA The Best Shocks Twitter
- ICC Trolled For Mistaking Charl Langeveldt as Andrew Hall