Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

'WhatsApp from Facebook' Tag Added in Latest Beta: Report

The tag is visible under WhatsApp's Settings and is a clear indication of Facebook marking its territory.

IANS

Updated:August 19, 2019, 10:41 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'WhatsApp from Facebook' Tag Added in Latest Beta: Report
Image for Representation
Loading...

WhatsApp is adding an update to its latest beta that adds the "WhatsApp from Facebook" tag to the application. This comes less than a week after the Facebook-owned platform started rolling out a feature called "Fingerprint lock" for its Android beta users. The tag is visible under WhatsApp's Settings and is a clear indication of Facebook marking its territory. Although Facebook has kept the app separate, the company hasn't given up on the dream of a unified platform, the MSPoweruser reported on Saturday.

The social networking giant purchased WhatsApp back in February 2014 and has made sure that people know about the purchase and this is another step in that direction. Meanwhile, when the Fingerprint lock feature is enabled, it would let people use fingerprint to open WhatsApp. However, users would still be able to answer calls even when WhatsApp is locked, WABetaInfo, a fan website that tracks WhatsApp updates, reported earlier this week.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram