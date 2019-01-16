English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
WhatsApp Gets Dedicated Button for Group Conference Calls
Once you tap on the button, a slide-out menu displaying names of all group members appears.
WhatsApp Working on Fingerprint Authentication For Chats: Report (Image for representation)
A new update for WhatsApp seems to be rolling out for Android users, and it is being reported, that it brings a crucial feature to the popular instant messaging app. The new update with version number 2.19.9 includes a dedicated shortcut button to make group voice or video calls. The same feature was updated for iOS users a month back.
Until now, Android users had to go through a complex process to execute a group voice or video call. Users had to first call a member of their group and once they were connected, a new button would appear to add another member to the same call. This process had to be repeated in order to add more people in the group call.
Thanks to the new update, you now get a dedicated group calling button. Once you tap on the button, a slide-out menu displaying names of all group members appears. As of now, only members of a group that are in your contact list can be added in a conference call. The feature is also currently limited to a maximum of three people that can be selected to make the group call.
The new WhatsApp update 2.19.9 is currently going through a phased rollout so you should get the update in the coming days. You can also head over to the official WhatsApp website and grab the update on your own.
