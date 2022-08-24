WhatsApp Getting Ability To Retrieve Deleted Messages, Group Admins May Be Able To Delete Messages For All

Meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp will soon add two new features for iOS users – the ability to retreive deleted messages, and allow group admins to delete any message within a group.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp for iOS beta version is getting the abovementioned features in version 22.18.0.70. The ability to retreive deleted messages, according to the report, will only be for the messages that you delete for yourself (delete for me), not the messages that you “delete for everyone.” A snack bar will show up informing users that the message has been erased and they can undo it. It is not known how long users will have to retreive a message. Currently, only a few beta users are able to test the feature.

The Meta-owned instant messaging app is also said to be bringing the ability for group admins to delete any message for everyone in a group. This was also spotted by WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, and the feature is currently available for some beta testers on WhatsApp for iOS. “If you are looking for a fast way to check if the feature is available, just check if you can delete any recent message from a group where you’re an admin: if “delete for everyone” shows up when you try to delete a message sent from another participant, it means the feature is available for your account!” the report says.

This feature is different from Slack, where a group admin can delete a message without anyone knowing. WhatsApp, on the other hand, will inform participants in a group saying “this message has been deleted by a group admin.”

It is not known as to when these new features will be launched for end users. With the features currently in beta, it is expected that we will see them on WhatsApp in a future update.

