WhatsApp Getting New Facebook Branding; But Still no Dark Mode For The Rest of us

Yet another day, yet another WhatsApp beta version is now available for Android phones via the Google Play Beta Program. You can now download the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.19.331. So, any guesses what the biggest addition to this beta version might be? Well, it is the new Facebook branding on the splash screen and the settings menu. Alas, there is still no Dark Mode rolled out for the rest of the users who don’t use the beta version, just yet. It was only recently, Facebook had unveiled the new corporate branding, and the roll-out across the family of apps is now happening in earnest. This comes just after a beta version updated the camera icon in WhatsApp.

The good folks at WABetaInfo have shared this update on the latest WhatsApp beta. The sad news for the rest of us who don’t use the beta versions of WhatsApp is that we still don’t seem to be any closer to getting the dark theme.

It is perhaps an understatement that the Dark Mode for WhatsApp, the most popular instant messaging app in the world, is highly anticipated. And it is also a surprise that it has taken this long, considering the fact that its siblings Facebook Messenger and Instagram, both have had the Dark Mode option for a while now.

WhatsApp surely has a lot on its plate at the moment, because there is the small matter of the battery drain bug on Android phones, particularly certain OnePlus phones as well as Xiaomi and Google Pixel phones, which needs to be patched as well. We still do not know if this beta version is the final preparation before the wider release of the Dark Mode option to all users, or we will have more beta tests in the coming weeks. All we can do is hope.

