WhatsApp Group Audio and Video Calls Will Soon Allow Adding More than Four People

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

There has been a massive surge in voice and video calls on WhatsApp ever since the Coronavirus pandemic broke out.

Saptak Ghosh
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 18, 2020, 3:27 PM IST
WhatsApp, the Facebook-owned communication service, is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow more participants on both group audio and group video calls, hence increasing the usage scope of the service in more enterprise situations. While the new number of users will certainly be greater than the current limit of four, it is not quite clear as to what might be the new user limit for WhatsApp's group calling feature. The move comes at a time when the likes of Microsoft's Teams and Skype Now, Google's Duo and Meet, and the widely discussed Zoom are seeing a steady surge in usage by virtue of individuals across the world working from home.

The upcoming feature was reported by WABetaInfo, which revealed that the testing for the new feature has already begun in WhatsApp's beta circles, which in turn would mean that a release in the stable build would be on the charts, some time in the near future.

"You'll be able to get in touch with your family and friends better, thanks to the new group call limit, available within the next weeks," the report said.

Along with many fellow communication apps, WhatsApp has also seen a significant surge in usage, through texts, audio and video calling alike. The app, which comes with end to end encryption, offers a safe suite of services. With Zoom being singled out for its privacy issues, the aspect of user safety and privacy is something that has helped WhatsApp to hold its ground. Going forward, it remains to be seen how WhatsApp expands its usage scope to include more users in its fold.

