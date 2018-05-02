English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
WhatsApp 'Group Video Calling' Feature Confirmed by Facebook in Its F8 Conference
WhatsApp will soon roll out the group video calling feature for its users.
Facebook, in its recently held annual F8 conference in San Jose California, confirmed that its messaging service WhatsApp will be getting a group video calling feature soon. As of now, WhatsApp supports one to one voice and video calls for its more than 1.5 Billion monthly active users. Reports suggesting at a group video calling feature had surfaced on the Internet long back but till date, there was no actual confirmation from WhatsApp till date.
Along with this, Facebook also confirmed that one of the latest WhatsApp feature introduced by the company, called WhatsApp Status, has 450 Million daily active users. Facebook also revealed that the WhatsApp calling, including voice and video calls, is marking close to 2 Billion minutes spent by its users every day. To further build on this., WhatsApp will soon be introducing group video call feature for its users.
Though Facebook has not given an exact date for the roll-out of the group video call feature on WhatsApp, it has said that the feature will make its appearance in the coming months.
Facebook was also recently reported to be testing the group video calling feature for its photo-sharing app Instagram. If the reports turn out to be true, Facebook might just roll out the feature to both its platforms simultaneously.
Back in February, WhatsApp also introduced WhatsApp payments on its platform. The feature allows the 200 million daily active WhatsApp users in India to transfer funds directly to a bank account (p2p). In India, the feature is backed by Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and is available on both Android and iOS. In India, WhatsApp is believed to have over 200 million daily active users.
