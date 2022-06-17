WhatsApp Group Video Calls Get More Features, Mute Or Message Anyone: All Details

WhatsApp Group video calls are getting a new set of features, giving more power to the host of the call to make sure the overall experience is pleasant. WhatsApp has now given the host the ability to mute a person on the call or message them individually while the call is going on.

WhatsApp is rolling out the feature on mobile for Android and iOS versions and the release is gradual, so it might take a few days before you start seeing them on your device. The update was shared by Will Cathcart, Head of WhatsApp on Thursday, sharing the details and the new tools added by the messaging platform for its users.

Some new features for group calls on @WhatsApp: You can now mute or message specific people on a call (great if someone forgets to mute themselves!), and we've added a helpful indicator so you can more easily see when more people join large calls. pic.twitter.com/fxAUCAzrsy — Will Cathcart (@wcathcart) June 16, 2022

He says there are times when people either forget to mute the call themselves, which creates disturbances during the meeting. Now, you can avoid such a problem, as the host can mute that individual themselves.

In addition to this, WhatsApp will now alert when a new person has joined the group video call, letting everyone know about their presence in the call. These changes were long overdue, and with the support for 32 people on a group call, it was imperative that WhatsApp added these new tools sooner rather than later.

With these features, WhatsApp now becomes an ideal alternative to Zoom, Google Meet and Microsoft Teams for office, personal and other forms of virtual meetings.

WhatsApp continues to bring new features for users, and in the past few weeks, we have seen multiple additions made by the platform. It now offers chat reactions, more enhanced details for audio notes and the popular linked device feature that lets you use the same Whatsapp account on multiple devices. The biggest change is the ability to transfer chats and other files from Android to iOS without needing third-party software.

