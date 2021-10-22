WhatsApp Hack: Retrieve Delete WhatsApp Messages Using These Simple Tricks

WhatsApp is one of the most-used apps on almost all smartphones. According to a Forbes report, India is the biggest market for the ‘instant messaging and more’ application, with around 390 million monthly active users. WhatsApp has drastically revamped its user experience in the last five years, with the latest update being WhatsApp payments.

Among the many updates that the users have seen, one of the most useful was the feature to delete messages. Users can delete their messages from other people’s inboxes within a specific time window of an hour of sending the text. On doing that, the message gets deleted from the company’s server as well, making the message disappear from everywhere.

Naturally, retrieval of a deleted WhatsApp message can be a tricky business since the key associated with that particular message get wiped off of the company’s database as well. However, there are a few tricks that might come in handy in case you want to retrieve a deleted message.

Retrieval Using Cloud Backup

Cloud Backups can come in very handy if you want to get hold of the deleted messages. However, you may lose the latest chats which are not backed up.

1. The chats backup usually happens during the wee hours of the day. Make sure that the deleted message falls within the window of the last and the latest backup.

2. Uninstall WhatsApp from your phone.

3. Reinstall the application, and the app will detect the last backup saved on the cloud. Once the installation is complete, you can find your deleted messages again.

Another way to retrieve the messages is by using the local backup on your phone, in case you have not enabled the cloud backup feature. This method can be used to retrieve old deleted messages.

1. Go to Files and locate the folder named ‘WhatsApp.’

2. Open the folder and navigate to the ‘database’ folder. You will data backup files with a specific date on which the backup was done in the file name. The file would look something like ‘msgstore-YYYY-MM-DD.1.db.crypt12’.

3. Rename the file name and remove only the date. Your file would now be named ‘msgstore.db.crypt12.’

4. This will direct WhatsApp to use the latest backup file.

With this method, there is a high possibility of your deleted messages being restored, but it may come at the expense of losing your new chats.

Third Party Apps

In case you are not comfortable with this method of retrieval, you can use a third-party software called ‘WhatsRemoved+.’ You can easily find it on Google Play Store.

Here’s how to use WhatsRemoved+

1. Launch the application. The app will ask your permission for access by presenting you with a list of applications. Select WhatsApp.

2. Once selected, tap on ‘Yes.’ Then tap on ‘Save Files,’ followed by ‘Allow.’

3. You will find that your downloaded messages that were deleted are now back where they were inside the inbox.

This method also works fine. However, iOS users cannot opt for this method to retrieve their deleted messages.

