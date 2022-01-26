WhatsApp Has Brought This New Feature For iPhone Users

Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp has finally rolled out the ability for iPhone users to pause and resume their voice note recordings. The feature has been in beta since some time and allows users to listen to their voice before they can send an audio note. The feature comes as WhatsApp is reportedly bringing several new features to the instant messaging platform like the ability to transfer chats from an Android phone to an iPhone, in-app customer service chats, and more.

The latest feature for iOS users allows them to pause whatever they are recording for a voice note and listen to it before they send. Users can also resume their recording, in case they want to extend the message they are trying to send out. The new feature comes with WhatsApp version 22.7.75 on iOS. “You can now pause and resume while recording voice messages. Try it out by swiping up to lock a recording, and then tap the “pause" and “resume" buttons," the app store listing of the latest update says.

To try out the new feature, users need to swipe up and lock their voice recording, then there are new pause and play buttons that users can tap for testing out the new features. The feature has been in testing since October last year. A WABetaInfo report had earlier said that the feature will be available for end users in a future build, which is releasing now. It is not known as to when Android users will get this feature, but reports suggest it could be as early as in the coming few days.

WhatsApp has also added Focus Mode for iPhone users. This feature will allow WhatsApp notifications to have proper support for iOS’ Focus Mode. With this, users will only get messages from select WhatsApp contacts when they have Focus Mode turned on.

WhatsApp is also working on a feature that will allow users to import their chats from an Android smartphone to a new iPhone. Currently, new iPhone users have no way of transferring their WhatsApp chats from an Android phone to iPhone. However, this changed last year as WhatsApp brought the ability to move chats to an iPhone from some Samsung and Google Pixel smartphones. Now, the company seems to be expanding this feature to more Android phones.

