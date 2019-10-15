Take the pledge to vote

WhatsApp Has Some New Features For iPhone Users And You Can Use Them Now

WhatsApp is now on version 2.19.100 for the iPhone and is now available for download on the App Store.

October 15, 2019
WhatsApp Has Some New Features For iPhone Users And You Can Use Them Now
WhatsApp is now on version 2.19.100 for the iPhone and is now available for download on the App Store.

WhatsApp is on an update roll-out spree. Be it WhatsApp for Android, the beta test versions of WhatsApp for Android and now the WhatsApp for iOS apps, the Facebook owned social network is adding new features to what is arguably the most popular instant messaging app in the world. The latest update of WhatsApp for the Apple iPhone now adds a bunch of new features. WhatsApp is now on version 2.19.100 for the iPhone and is now available for download on the App Store.

WhatsApp for iOS now lets users edit and send back media in the chats. For this, the user has to tap the doodle icon when viewing an image or video to access the editing tools. The new WhatsApp for iOS can also play voice messages directly from the notification prompts. For this, a user has to long press on the notification that indicates a new incoming voice message, and then tap on play. The WhatsApp for iOS version 2.19.100 now also allows the Memoji to be sent as stickers within chats with friends and family, directly from the emoji keyboard in iOS 13. WhatsApp says users can also change font styles in the camera by tapping the “T” icon.

There is considerable excitement about what WhatsApp intends to add in the next Android app—at least these new features are being tested in the latest WhatsApp Beta for Android. The new features that are being tested include Dark Mode and Self Destructing Messages (You can read more on those here).

