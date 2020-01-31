WhatsApp: Here's How to Send Italic, Bold, Strikethrough, or Monospaced Text Messages

If you have been living under a rock, let us tell you that WhatsApp allows users to format text inside their messages. But since there are no separate options for the same, you need to know the keyboard shortcuts that will let you type italic or bold text or even stylise your text with strikethrough or monospace.

Here's how you can format text on WhatsApp:

Italic: To italicize your message, place an underscore on both sides of the text, like so:

_text_

Your text should now look like this:

text

Bold: To send text in bold, place an asterisk on both sides of the text, like so:

*text*

This will make your message appear like this:

text

Strikethrough: To strikethrough your message, place a tilde on both sides of the text, like so:

~text~

Your message will now look like this:

text

Monospace: To monospace your message, place three backticks on both sides of the text, like so:

```text```

You can do this for either the entire message or just certain words or phrases. If these seem like too many steps to remember, then alternatively, both Android and iPhone users can tap and hold the text they're typing and select the 'More' option > and choose among bold, italic, strikethrough and monospace.

