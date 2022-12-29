WhatsApp In 2022: Group Video Calls Boost, Privacy Additions And More

WhatsApp continue to be the most popular messaging app out there, and this year, the platform has got new set of features, quite a few actually that makes it even better. The year 2022 has allowed the Meta-owned platform to expand its wings and become more than just a messaging app on your phone. During the pandemic years, there was an obvious need for a video-calling platform that did other things as well, and you can’t deny the traits picked up by WhatsApp this year follow in that direction.

WhatsApp claims it has added over 20 features in the past 12 months, which is impressive but over here, we focus on the top 5 features that really made a difference to millions of WhatsApp users across the globe.

1. Improved Privacy

WhatsApp has been about privacy with its claimed end-to-end encryption but still, there were a few places where its security could have been improved, which was done in 2022. The messaging app now allows users to hide their online status which can be changed from the Settings of the app. The other big change happened in Groups, where people can now leave a group without notifying everyone else there, and only the admin gets the alert since they are the ones who add them. And finally, you have the accidental delete feature which means you can make sure that any message wrongly deleted for everyone is undone.

2. Group Additions

WhatsApp Groups have also become a vital tool for people on the platform, allowing them to engage for personal and even business reasons. Earlier this year, WhatsApp expanded support for 1,024 members in one Group, which was previously limited to 256 members. Admins got more power to ensure the hygiene of the group by deleting messages that can be problematic or cause trouble. Among all these, you also have the option to create in-chat polls with a Group as well.

3. Calling Benefits For Users

Both video and voice calls are also more feature rich now for WhatsApp users. You can now have video calls with up to 32 members on the same call. Before the update, you could have 8 people, while voice call was already available for 32 people. People also got the option to mute other participants in-call. You can also message the other people on the call privately if a specific message has to be sent. WhatsApp now has Google Meet and Zoom-like call link feature, which is created and can be shared with all the people who want to join the call.

4. More Functional Features

Some useful additions on WhatsApp in 2022 are the ability to share large files up to 2GB, which could be a photo or video as well. WhatsApp now allows users to message themselves which comes in handy while taking notes and won’t go away until you remove it. And finally, you can now switch from iOS to Android and vice versa with the new tool that lets you transfer all the chats, media content and more to the new device.

5. Dynamic Emojis And Avatar

Emoji reactions finally came to WhatsApp chats this year, allowing you to share an emoji within a message, instead of sending it as a separate chat. Avatars is another Meta-inspired addition to the app which can be used in form of 36 custom stickers or as profile pictures as well. Status updates got enhanced with the live update feature, wherein you see a ring around the profile when there is a new status update, similar to Instagram Stories and Snapchat.

