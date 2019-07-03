WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Experiencing Glitches, Media Downloads Down in India
All of the three social media platforms are believed to be suffering technical glitches since earlier in the evening today, across the world.
All of the three social media platforms are believed to be suffering technical glitches since earlier in the evening today, across the world.
WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook's services are seemingly experiencing technical glitches since earlier today. The outage appears to be global, with media reports and tweets revealing that the issue is prevalent across Europe, USA and Africa as well. In India, while the WhatsApp chat interface and Instagram posts and stories are active, transferring any form of media, including audio and images, appear to be frozen for now.
Sending of files are still active, hinting that this may be some sort of a widespread server bug that is preventing individuals from downloading content that has been shared with them. There has been no word so far from Facebook Inc., which owns each of these apps, as to why the outage must have happened, or whether that could be a cyber-attack.
As of 8:30PM IST, each of WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram have been inactive for nearly over an hour. Whlile exchanging text messages on WhatsApp remain possible, other parts of the world such as Scotland and Zimbabwe have confirm via their reports that WhatsApp is, in fact, completely down in Europe and USA. With no official update yet, there is no clarity on when might the features be restored.
Also Watch
-
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
MG Hector Review: Premium SUV with a touch of Technology
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Live TV
Recommended For You
- China to Open Giant Beijing Airport Resembling Starfish On the Eve of Communist Government's 70th Birthday
- Iceland Cricket's 'Special' Offer for Ambati Rayudu Goes Viral After His Retirement Announcement
- Malaika Arora dedicates Post to Arjun Kapoor, Says 'Right Lover will Never Cause Anxiety'
- Xiaomi Unveils Mimoji Which Look Very Similar to Apple Memoji, But Surely no Inspiration Was Needed
- Fan Hit in Stands By Rohit Six Receives Autographed Hat
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s