WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Experiencing Glitches, Media Downloads Down in India

WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook's services are seemingly experiencing technical glitches since earlier today. The outage appears to be global, with media reports and tweets revealing that the issue is prevalent across Europe, USA and Africa as well. In India, while the WhatsApp chat interface and Instagram posts and stories are active, transferring any form of media, including audio and images, appear to be frozen for now.

Sending of files are still active, hinting that this may be some sort of a widespread server bug that is preventing individuals from downloading content that has been shared with them. There has been no word so far from Facebook Inc., which owns each of these apps, as to why the outage must have happened, or whether that could be a cyber-attack.

As of 8:30PM IST, each of WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram have been inactive for nearly over an hour. Whlile exchanging text messages on WhatsApp remain possible, other parts of the world such as Scotland and Zimbabwe have confirm via their reports that WhatsApp is, in fact, completely down in Europe and USA. With no official update yet, there is no clarity on when might the features be restored.