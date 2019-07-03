Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Experiencing Glitches, Media Downloads Down in India

All of the three social media platforms are believed to be suffering technical glitches since earlier in the evening today, across the world.

News18.com

Updated:July 3, 2019, 8:51 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Experiencing Glitches, Media Downloads Down in India
All of the three social media platforms are believed to be suffering technical glitches since earlier in the evening today, across the world.
Loading...

WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook's services are seemingly experiencing technical glitches since earlier today. The outage appears to be global, with media reports and tweets revealing that the issue is prevalent across Europe, USA and Africa as well. In India, while the WhatsApp chat interface and Instagram posts and stories are active, transferring any form of media, including audio and images, appear to be frozen for now.

WhatsApp download failed

Sending of files are still active, hinting that this may be some sort of a widespread server bug that is preventing individuals from downloading content that has been shared with them. There has been no word so far from Facebook Inc., which owns each of these apps, as to why the outage must have happened, or whether that could be a cyber-attack.

As of 8:30PM IST, each of WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram have been inactive for nearly over an hour. Whlile exchanging text messages on WhatsApp remain possible, other parts of the world such as Scotland and Zimbabwe have confirm via their reports that WhatsApp is, in fact, completely down in Europe and USA. With no official update yet, there is no clarity on when might the features be restored.

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram