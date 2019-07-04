[Updated] WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Services Restored Globally After Lengthy Outage

Update #2 (July 4, 8:50AM IST): Facebook has confirmed that after a rather lengthy outage, all services have been restored across Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. News18 has also independently confirmed that services are now back to functioning properly. A statement shared by Facebook on Twitter reads, "Earlier today, some people and businesses experienced trouble uploading or sending images, videos and other files on our apps and platforms. The issue has since been resolved and should be back at 100% for everyone. We're sorry for any inconvenience."

Update (11:50PM IST): At 9:48PM IST, Facebook's global Twitter handle broadcast that it is aware of the issue, and is working on a fix. The Facebook statement read, "We're aware that some people are having trouble uploading or sending images, videos or other files on our apps. We're sorry for the trouble and are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible." As of right now, the issues still persist on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp on both Android and iOS.

WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook's services are seemingly experiencing technical glitches since earlier on Wednesday. The outage appears to be global, with media reports and tweets revealing that the issue is prevalent across Europe, USA and Africa as well. In India, while the WhatsApp chat interface and Instagram posts and stories are active, transferring any form of media, including audio and images, appear to be frozen for now.

Sending of files are still active, hinting this may be some sort of a widespread server bug preventing individuals from downloading content that has been shared.

As of 8:30 pm IST, WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram had been inactive for nearly over an hour. While exchanging text messages on WhatsApp remained possible, users in other parts of the world such as Scotland and Zimbabwe confirmed that the app had gone down completely in Europe and the US. With no official update yet, there is no clarity on when the features might be restored.