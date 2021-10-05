WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Outage Was The Biggest Ever Globally: Outage Tracker Downdetector

Facebook services including WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and Facebook Messenger faced a massive outage last night, with users across the world being unable to use the services for hours on end. The outage was due to an issue with the Domain Name System (DNS) which had its origins in the Border Gateway Protocol (BGP). Facebook has said that the root cause of the outage was faulty configuration changes on its routers. Outage tracker Downdetector said that the Facebook outage was the largest it has ever seen.

“The Facebook outage has become the largest outage we’ve ever seen on Downdetector with over 10.6 million outage reports all over the globe," Downdetector said in a post. The maximum number of outages were reported in the United States with over 1.7 million outage reports, followed by Germany at 1.3 million outage reports and the Netherlands at 915,000 outage reports. The outage left all services under Facebook’s umbrella including WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Messenger, and even Oculus non-functional for several hours.

Facebook services went down last night after its DNS records became unreachable. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, in a post apologising to Facebook users, said that the services are back up and running. “I know how much you rely on our services to stay connected with the people you care about," Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post.

This was the biggest outage the social media giant has seen since 2019, when Facebook and its services were down for about 14 hours. It also came a day after a whistleblower highlighted how the company acts on hate speech and how it encourages hateful content for profit.

