WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger Down Globally: Facebook Working On Fix, But What's The Issue?

Services owned by Facebook including WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Messenger faced a global outage at around 9:30PM IST, with people taking to Twitter to report outage with their Facebook, Instagram, or WhatsApp. The outage is global, with people across the world reporting issues with Facebook-owned services online. Outage tracker Downdetector has also shown over 126,000 outage reports for Facebook, around 98,700 outage reports for Instagram, and about 35,444 outage reports for WhatsApp in the United States. Facebook Messenger, on the other hand, saw 8,358 outage reports at around 9:30PM IST. In India, Instagram saw over 18,750 outage reports, Facebook saw over 6,900 outage reports, and WhatsApp saw over 30,800 outage reports at the same time, Downdetector shows. Facebook has asked users to remain patient while the company is working on a fix. Let us take a look at what is happening, what may have caused the outage, and when can we expect a fix.

WhatsApp has alerted users about the outage via a Tweet, saying that the company is working to get things back to normal and will send an update as soon as possible. Instagram, on the other hand said, “Instagram and friends are having a little bit of a hard time right now, and you may be having issues using them. Bear with us, we’re on it!" Given that the outage is global and at a large scale, Facebook is asking users to be patient and the issue will be fixed soon. “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience," Facebook said in a statement.

We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible. Thanks for your patience! — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) October 4, 2021

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.— Facebook (@Facebook) October 4, 2021

According to reports, the issue is a DNS issue. Instagram is flashing a 5xx Server Error message, while the Facebook site merely tells us that something went wrong. WhatsApp users, on the other hand, are facing troubles sending and receiving messages. There is no word from Facebook about what may be causing the problem or when those sites, including Messenger and WhatsApp, will be operational again, but we will update this article with more information when it’s available. None of the services were working at the time of writing this article.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.