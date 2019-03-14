Whatsapp, Instagram, Messenger go Down, Facebook Rules-Out Possibility of Cyber Attack

Facebook ruled out a cyber attack on its products Whatsapp, Instagram and Messenger, which suffered service outage for hours on Wednesday.Users across the globe experienced problems sending messages on Facebook's messaging apps Messenger and Whatsapp. The social networking giant's image-sharing website Instagram also suffered service disruptions.After users reported about the inconvenience faced by them on the websites and mobile apps, Facebook took to Twitter to respond, "We're aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps. We're working to resolve the issue as soon as possible."The tech major confirmed that the problem was not related to a Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) cyber attack."We're focused on working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, but can confirm that the issue is not related to a DDoS attack," Facebook informed the users, who believed the service disruption could be a "cyber attack".Although the users could open Facebook and Instagram mobile apps, they experienced troubles uploading posts, say reports.Internet users made their way to Twitter to complain about the hours-long service disruption with hashtags such as "#FacebookDown", "#InstagramDown" and "#Whatsapp".Meanwhile, the outage became the butt of jokes on Twitter. Several Facebook users took to the micro-blogging website to tickle their funny bone with satirical comments, jokes, and memes.