WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger Start Showing Meta Branding On Opening Splash Screen

Apps owned by Facebook (now Meta) including WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Messenger, and other apps have started showing the company’s new Meta branding on both Android and iOS devices. The update comes a week after Facebook announced its new name as Meta and introduced the Metaverse it has been working on. Now, all apps by Meta (erstwhile Facebook) have started showing the updated branding on their splash screen.

This was earlier spotted in a beta version of WhatsApp for Android and iOS devices. The Meta branding is now reflecting on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, as verified by News18.com. The change comes as part of Facebook’s rebranding as Meta. The rebranding comes as part of Facebook’s efforts of expanding beyond the social media business and creating a “metaverse." As of now, there are no changes expected in the way Facebook (now Meta)-owned apps function. The splash screen of WhatsApp, Instagram and more now shows a “from Meta" tag instead of the erstwhile “from Facebook" tag.

The metaverse that Meta (erstwhile Facebook) has announced will be a virtual environment where people will be interact with each other virtually over the Internet in a more immersive manner. The rebranding also comes amid complaints of Facebook ignoring hate speech on its platform for prioritizing profit.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.