Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

WhatsApp Integrates with Any.do to Let Users Set Reminders

Premium members of productivity platform Any.do will be able to set a reminder within WhatsApp straight from ongoing conversations.

News18.com

Updated:December 9, 2019, 5:58 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
WhatsApp Integrates with Any.do to Let Users Set Reminders
Image for Representation

WhatsApp has partnered with Any.do, a productivity platform, in order to enable setting up of reminders without leaving the app. In order to use this feature, WhatsApp users will need a premium account membership of Any.do. In a blog post, Any.do stated, "Introducing Any.do's WhatsApp Reminders Premium integration (available for Any.do Premium users only). A fast and easy way to create tasks and reminders straight from your ongoing conversations! Easily create tasks and get reminders in WhatsApp on any supported device." Users can set a reminder by sending a message to the Any.do bot on WhatsApp, and it will automatically remind the user about the task that needs to be accomplished. Furthermore, users can also forwards a message from an ongoing conversation, and also set a time at which they wanted to be reminded about the task, after which the Any.do bot will function as usual.

To set a reminder on WhatsApp, the users have to follow the following steps:

1. Open WhatsApp

2. Open the Any.do conversation

3. Enter ‘remind me to...’

4. Any.do will ask you for the reminder time

5. Add the time

In order to enable this feature on a device, the users will have to follow four steps:

1. Go to Settings - Integrations - WhatsApp

2. Add a phone number and tap send

3. Enter the six-digit code received via text, and confirm

4. Turn reminders on and start messaging to create tasks

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram