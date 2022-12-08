WhatsApp Introduces Avatars, Here's How You Can Create One

WhatsApp, the Meta-owned chat app, on Wednesday announced the availability of ‘avatars’ on the platform. Users can create a digital version of themselves by choosing from billions of combinations of hairstyles, facial features, and outfits of diverse hair styles, facial features, and outfits.

WhatsApp users can now create personalized avatars to use as profile photos or choose from one of 36 custom stickers that reflect a range of emotions and actions.

“Sending an avatar is a fast and fun way to share feelings with friends and family. It can also be a great way to represent yourself without using your real photo so it feels more private," the company said in a blogpost.

“We’re bringing avatars to WhatsApp! Now you can use your avatar as a sticker in chats. More styles coming soon across all our apps," said Mark Zuckerberg.

WhatsApp has confirmed that it will continue to improve its avatars with style enhancements such as lighting, shading, and hair style textures, among other features. The company stated that these updates will make avatars even better over time.

How to create an avatar on WhatsApp?

We could only see the Avatar feature on our iOS device. WhatsApp could be rolling out the feature in phases, but until it rolls out widely - including Android devices, here’s how you can create an avatar on iOS.

Open the WhatsApp app, and then head to Settings. Tap on Avatar, and then Create Your Avatar. A new prompt saying, ‘Say more with Avatars now on WhatsApp’ will open. Tap on Get Started. You can now follow the subsequent steps—select skin tone, hair style, eyewear, outfit and more. Once you are done customizing your avatar, tap done and save changes. Now, based on your avatar, you can browse stickers, and even create a profile photo.

